FansTime (FTI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $704,476.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $482,201.62 and approximately $704,476.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, FCoin and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00453759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00220862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00048105 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, FCoin, CoinEgg, HADAX, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

