Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.15. Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 530,454 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £5.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

About Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

