FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Robin Ann Abrams Sells 783 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $334.40 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.75.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.