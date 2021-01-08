Faceter (FACE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $597.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55. Faceter has a market cap of $320,826.99 and $597.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00272503 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $997.03 or 0.02512126 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

