Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FB. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.81.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $268.74 on Wednesday. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,414,921. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

