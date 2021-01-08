Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Facebook were worth $138,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.82. 783,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,257,592. The stock has a market cap of $754.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

