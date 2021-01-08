F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $623-626 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.35 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.38 EPS.

Shares of FFIV traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $180.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.48. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.76.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $86,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,325.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

