F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $623-626 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.18 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to above $2.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $180.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $180.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,920,606.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

