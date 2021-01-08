F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Barclays

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $180.10 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $180.89. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $86,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,325.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
