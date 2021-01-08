F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Barclays

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $180.10 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $180.89. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $86,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,325.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

