F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE FNB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 42,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,354. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 753,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.