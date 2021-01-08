F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

