Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.14

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.14 and last traded at $91.14, with a volume of 3439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.83.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $2,001,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $866,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

