EXMR Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000238 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

