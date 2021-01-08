EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

EVOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $4,415,500. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EVO Payments by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

