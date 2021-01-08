EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $148,124.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $148,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $262,983.75.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 14,913 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $595,028.70.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 64.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EverQuote by 59.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in EverQuote by 34.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 92.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

