Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.78. 77,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

