Ethos (ETHOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Ethos token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00271508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.44 or 0.02560056 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011824 BTC.

About Ethos

Ethos is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

