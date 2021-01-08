EtherGem (EGEM) Achieves Market Cap of $322,837.14

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $322,837.14 and $77,581.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00271508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.44 or 0.02560056 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011824 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

