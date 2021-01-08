Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0030

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $23,405.61 and $83,192.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00282060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.43 or 0.02734361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,709,197 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

