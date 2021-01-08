Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Essentia has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $316,216.04 and approximately $9,409.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00286931 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00028428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.62 or 0.02689391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012964 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

