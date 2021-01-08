ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading 10.2% Higher

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.80. 640,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 269,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The company has a market cap of $410.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

