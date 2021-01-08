Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.99 Million

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $33.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.75 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,368.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $251.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.66 million to $268.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $77.19 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $98.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. 10,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,569. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 247.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

