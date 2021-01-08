Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $23.62 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $350.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 60.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

