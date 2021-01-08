Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

NYSE HCC opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 271,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after buying an additional 589,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 169,126 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,064,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 61,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

