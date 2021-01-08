Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.90 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.68.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $291.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.86. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $295.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

