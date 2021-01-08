Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Up 8%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.57. 1,955,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,340,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPZM. Barclays lowered their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

