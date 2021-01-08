Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $225.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth $245,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1,639,900.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

