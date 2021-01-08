Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.06

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.06 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 2740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

EVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $225.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

