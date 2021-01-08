Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of EVC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. 250,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 199.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

