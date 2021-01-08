Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Shares Up 2.6%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 145,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

