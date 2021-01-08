Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.31. 9,637,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,582. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 411,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 80,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.