Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.38

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.38 and last traded at $101.03, with a volume of 3347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

