Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Shares Up 5.3%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.59. 228,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 347,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

The company has a market cap of $91.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

