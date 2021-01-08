Enphase Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,384 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 12,578 call options.

Shares of ENPH opened at $213.76 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $222.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. 140166 cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.