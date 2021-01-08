Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Up 7.1%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.92. 104,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 90,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.