Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ERF stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$4.52. 1,699,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.31. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.98.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.32%.

In other Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$486,160.76.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

