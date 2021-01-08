Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ERII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $846.55 million, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $27.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,296.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $357,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 974,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,928,934.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,186,379. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

