Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WATT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Energous has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $95,507. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

