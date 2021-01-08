Energo (TSL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,680.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Energo has a market cap of $142,358.55 and approximately $2,680.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, CoinBene and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00281673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.90 or 0.02720918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012466 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinrail, CoinBene, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

