Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $46.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE ENR opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Energizer announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

