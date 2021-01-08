Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.95

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 141106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Endava by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Endava in the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 28.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Endava by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

