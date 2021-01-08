Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $51.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.81.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ENB opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Enbridge by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge by 78.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

