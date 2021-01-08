Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 15,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 2,551.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 134,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 129,818 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 103.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

