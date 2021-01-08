EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.40

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.40 and last traded at $96.40, with a volume of 863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 538,991 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 487,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,668,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.