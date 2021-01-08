eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Up 8%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.89. 995,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,265,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

