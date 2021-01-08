ELM Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,930. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.