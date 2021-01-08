ELM Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. 198,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

