ELM Advisors LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 94,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 403,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $382.64. 3,399,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,698. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.17 and a 200-day moving average of $343.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.