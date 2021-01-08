ELM Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWC stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $128.70.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

