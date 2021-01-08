ELM Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 412,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $75.73. 25,250,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,182,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.